Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIISY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

OTCMKTS DIISY remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

