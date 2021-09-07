disBalancer Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC on major exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.57 million and $330,126.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00127673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00175008 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.43 or 0.07335835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.32 or 1.00163027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.00885857 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,293,689 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

