Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $49.54

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.54, but opened at $47.71. Discovery shares last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
