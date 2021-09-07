Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $49.54

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.54, but opened at $47.71. Discovery shares last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery accounts for 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

