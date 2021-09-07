dKargo Market Capitalization Hits $171.45 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a market cap of $171.45 million and approximately $36.44 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

