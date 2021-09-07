DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.02 and last traded at $64.23. 18,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,141,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get DLocal alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.