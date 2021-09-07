DMScript Price Down 36.7% Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $482,816.92 and $4,129.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00130320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00180035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.43 or 0.07111369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,875.74 or 0.99762903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.39 or 0.00890425 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

