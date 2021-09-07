Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Trading 0% Higher

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)’s stock price was up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 31,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 127,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dnb Asa from €129.00 ($151.76) to €125.00 ($147.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.