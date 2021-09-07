DODO (DODO) Reaches Market Cap of $163.25 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00003143 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DODO has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $163.25 million and $149.68 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00148128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.75 or 0.00740269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00043537 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

