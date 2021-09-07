Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $412.66

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 412.66 ($5.39) and traded as high as GBX 421 ($5.50). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 409 ($5.34), with a volume of 565,255 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 412.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 379.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.10%.

Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

