Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Donut has a market cap of $842,087.70 and approximately $51,141.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00126307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00174099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.84 or 0.07576373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.38 or 1.00031484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.34 or 0.00892106 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

