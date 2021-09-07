DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.35% from the company’s previous close.
DP Eurasia stock traded up GBX 3.96 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 84.16 ($1.10). The company had a trading volume of 448,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,383. DP Eurasia has a 12-month low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.20.
About DP Eurasia
