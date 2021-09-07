DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.35% from the company’s previous close.

DP Eurasia stock traded up GBX 3.96 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 84.16 ($1.10). The company had a trading volume of 448,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,383. DP Eurasia has a 12-month low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.20.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

