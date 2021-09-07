Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock Price Down 1%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 421 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 421.60 ($5.51). Approximately 380,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,327,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.80 ($5.56).

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 431.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 459.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Robyn Perriss acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,746.54).

Dr. Martens Company Profile (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

