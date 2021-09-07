Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Trading Down 0.5%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 3,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 150,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $4,936,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $10,110,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

