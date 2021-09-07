Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $418.06

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 418.06 ($5.46) and traded as high as GBX 434.20 ($5.67). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 432.80 ($5.65), with a volume of 1,784,410 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509 ($6.65).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 418.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 416.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.88%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

