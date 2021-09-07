DREP (DREP) Hits One Day Volume of $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00151792 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00748612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

