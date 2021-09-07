Drep [new] (DREP) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $27.25 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00146736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.00730820 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

