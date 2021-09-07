DREP [old] (DREP) Trading Down 31.3% This Week

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00148267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00737989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

