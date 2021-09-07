DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.86

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.86 and last traded at $132.66, with a volume of 12343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSDVY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux began coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

