DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $1.20 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007887 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

