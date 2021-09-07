Dynamic Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,148.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.82 or 0.07429352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $676.37 or 0.01434557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.27 or 0.00384458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00128710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.59 or 0.00584518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00574007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00334820 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

