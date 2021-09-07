Dynamite Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $189,658.46 and $452,137.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.54 or 0.00690136 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.27 or 0.01274680 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,949 coins and its circulating supply is 389,572 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.