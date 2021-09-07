e-Gulden (EFL) One Day Volume Tops $111.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $111.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.00380586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,153 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,891 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

