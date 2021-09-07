e-Money Trading Down 1.4% This Week (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, e-Money has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $325,752.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00133111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00182387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.39 or 0.07131717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.20 or 0.99805165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00715977 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

