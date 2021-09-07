E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.10 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.45 ($13.47).

EOAN opened at €11.10 ($13.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.00. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

