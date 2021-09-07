Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading 8.9% Higher

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s share price traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84. 37,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 756,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The firm has a market cap of $855.25 million and a P/E ratio of -16.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eargo by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 90.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eargo by 764.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 937,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eargo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

