East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.19. 16,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

