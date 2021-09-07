Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.06. 4,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.