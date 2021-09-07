eCash (XEC) Hits Market Cap of $4.74 Billion

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $4.74 billion and $456.68 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00131704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00179280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.08 or 0.07124568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.37 or 1.00077254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00707935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.61 or 0.00888392 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,836,567,173,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.