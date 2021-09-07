EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,757 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.02% of EchoStar worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186,777 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511,955 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 103.9% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 519,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 347,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

