Eckoh (LON:ECK) Trading Down 1.7%

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76). Approximately 238,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 414,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.77).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECK shares. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Eckoh in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of £147.44 million and a PE ratio of 52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.61 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Eckoh Company Profile (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

