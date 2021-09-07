Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $225.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

