EDC Blockchain Price Down 14% Over Last Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $638,347.74 and approximately $208,858.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.76 or 0.99710919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007390 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002171 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

