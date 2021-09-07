Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 29,475 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,653 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90.

