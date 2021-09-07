Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 2,362 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,629. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.