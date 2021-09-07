Edge Capital Group LLC Has $11.27 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 21.7% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 15.0% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $215.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.66 and a 200-day moving average of $219.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

