Edge Capital Group LLC Has $16.60 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 112,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The company has a market capitalization of $453.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

