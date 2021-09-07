Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.80. 68,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.08. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

