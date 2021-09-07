Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $381.50. 682,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

