Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $160.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.