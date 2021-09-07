Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 23,030 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.25. The company had a trading volume of 171,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $478.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.