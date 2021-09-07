Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.35. 95,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

