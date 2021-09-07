Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 797 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.85. 40,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,789. The stock has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

