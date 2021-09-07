Einsteinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.99 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $184,356.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00381131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,969,276 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

