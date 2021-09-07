Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 148,049 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

