Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $9,484.57 and approximately $100.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00146558 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

