Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $150.13

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.13 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 157.67 ($2.06). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 157.30 ($2.06), with a volume of 656,239 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.92. The company has a market cap of £915.06 million and a PE ratio of 112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

