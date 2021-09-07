Elrond (EGLD) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and approximately $132.70 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $172.64 or 0.00338210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00085739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.57 or 0.02361807 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,361,871 coins and its circulating supply is 19,406,408 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.