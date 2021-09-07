Elrond ERD (ERD) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond ERD coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00131252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00180390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.06 or 0.07175586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,976.02 or 1.00469283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.91 or 0.00893806 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Elrond ERD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.