Elrond Price Reaches $163.24 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $163.24 or 0.00346068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $230.44 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00082749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013426 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,116.72 or 0.02367402 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,367,174 coins and its circulating supply is 19,411,180 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

