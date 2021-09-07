Elysian (ELY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $135,599.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Elysian has a total market cap of $307,333.79 and $135,599.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00148104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.50 or 0.00729431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043068 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

